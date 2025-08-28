Foundation donates medical supplies to FMC Yenagoa

By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Goldcoast Developmental Foundation has again demonstrated its unwavering commitment to humanitarian service and healthcare delivery with the donation of essential medical supplies to the Accident and Emergency (A&E) Unit of the Federal Medical Center (FMC), Yenagoa.

The donation, which included medical consumables, a Manual Suction Machine (Double Valve), customised plastic chairs, among other items, was made in response to the pressing needs of patients and medical staff at the emergency unit.

Speaking during the presentation, the Founder and President of the Foundation, Dr. Moses Oruaze Dickson, noted that the intervention reflects the organisation’s mission to “touch one life at a time.”

He commended the medical personnel at the A&E unit for their tireless dedication and sacrifice in saving lives daily.

He said: “You, the men and women of this A&E unit, as the gateway of the hospital, are silent heroes of our world, and your sacrifices to the public cannot be overemphasized.

“As a foundation, committed to the service of humanity and mankind, we decided to present these items, having seen the urgent need for them. We believe that they will be used for the purpose to which they were procured. We are also assuring that with God Almighty, we will do more in the near future.”

Dr. Dickson further explained that the gesture was part of the foundation’s broader humanitarian efforts over the years, which have included providing succour to victims of floods and other vulnerable groups across communities.

He assured that the Foundation would continue to partner with healthcare service providers to strengthen service delivery and improve patient care.

Responding on behalf of the hospital management, Dr. Gesiye E. Bozimo, the Head of Clinical Services (HCS) who represented the Medical Director, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the timely intervention.

She said the donation would go a long way in enhancing the quality of emergency services at the hospital and prayed for more fruitful collaborations in the future.

The Goldcoast Developmental Foundation, since its establishment, has consistently carried out life-changing interventions, spanning healthcare, education, disaster relief, and community support initiatives.

This latest donation to FMC Yenagoa further underscores its growing impact in promoting the well-being of individuals and communities in Bayelsa State and beyond in line with one of its niche focus on health programs.