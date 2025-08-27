Foundation celebrates unity, talent at inaugural soccer league championship

By Etop Ekanem

The Okitipupa Government Field buzzed with excitement as the Aduro Foundation hosted the grand finale of its first-ever Soccer League Championship, a vibrant celebration of local football talent and community spirit.

The tournament, designed to spotlight the best young athletes from four local government areas in Ondo State’s Southern senatorial district, brought together communities in a shared pursuit of unity and excellence.

The event drew a distinguished personalities, including Andrew Ogunsakin, Okitipupa Local Government Chairman; HRM Oba Michael Adetoye Obatuga, the Jegun of Idepe Kingdom and Captain Aliyu Usman, Commanding Officer of Igbokoda FOB Naval Base, among other dignitaries. Their presence underscored the championship’s significance as a unifying force for the zone.

The final showdown featured Agbo Boys of Ilaje Local Government and Layelu FC of Okitipupa Local Government, the tournament’s top two teams.

At the end of the showdown, Agbo Boys emerged victorious, clinching the title to the delight of their supporters and the pride of Ilaje Local Government,Ondo State.

Participants and spectators alike praised the Aduro Foundation for organising a first-of-its-kind event in the region.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Tony Aduro, Founder of Aduro Foundation said: “This competition is more than a football tournament. It’s a celebration of community spirit, a platform for emerging talents, and a reminder that when we come together with purpose, we all win.”

Since its founding in 2021, the Aduro Foundation has been a beacon of hope and progress, restoring health facilities, providing clean water, supporting farmers, empowering youths, and investing in projects that strengthen communities.

“We created the Aduro Foundation to rebuild where there was loss, inspire where there was doubt and open doors that had been shut too long. Development is a continuous journey, and we’re committed to walking it with vision, courage, and unity,” Aduro added.

The success of the inaugural Aduro Foundation Soccer League Championship marks a new chapter in fostering community alliances and nurturing young talents, setting the stage for future initiatives that will continue to uplift the region.

Aduro Foundation was founded in 2021, for the purpose of creating lasting change in communities through initiatives in healthcare, clean water access, youth empowerment, and sustainable development. The Foundation believes in the power of unity and vision to transform lives and build stronger societies.

Aduro Foundation is driven through transformative force and operational expertise by Tolulope Michelle Aduro, a strategic business management, Global leadership and corporate governance expert.