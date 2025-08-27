Foundation awards scholarships to 52 students, unveils new chairman at annual lecture

By Olayinka Latona

LAGOS— The Wilson and Yinka Badejo Foundation (WYBF) has awarded scholarships to 52 indigent students from tertiary institutions across Nigeria as part of its ongoing commitment to advancing education and easing financial hardship.

The scholarships were presented during the foundation’s 18th annual public lecture, themed “Leadership Reimagined: Framework for Empowering the Next Generation of Nation Builders,” held at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event also featured the unveiling of the foundation’s new Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Rev. Sam Aboyeji, General Overseer of the Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria.

Rev. Aboyeji disclosed that the foundation received 2,619 applications this year, but after a rigorous screening process, 52 exceptional students were selected—50 under the Legacy category and two in the Nurturing Arts category.

“This year’s cohort represents some of the brightest minds from financially disadvantaged backgrounds,” he said.

Since its establishment in 2008 by the late Rev. Dr. Wilson Badejo and his late wife, Rev. (Mrs.) Yinka Badejo, the foundation has provided more than 500 scholarships to academically gifted but underprivileged students nationwide.

Delivering the keynote lecture, renowned leadership coach Mr. Fela Durotoye critiqued Nigeria’s current leadership culture, distinguishing between “leaders who serve with vision and integrity” and “rulers who seek control.”

“True leadership is rooted in vision, integrity, and a commitment to empowering others,” Durotoye said. “Many of our challenges today stem from the absence of these values in governance.”

He urged Nigerians to build a nation united by shared values and a collective vision, stressing the need to move beyond mere coexistence to genuine nation-building.