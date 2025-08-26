Forum raises alarm over attempt to disturb peace in Ondo

Aiyedatiwa

The Sunshine Democratic Forum (SDF) has raised alarm over alleged attempts by some individuals to incite fresh waves of political tension and instability in Ondo State.

The Forum, in a statement by its Coordinator, Adedeji Obasola, said some local politicians are collaborating with Abuja-based allies to incite crisis in the state.

It said: “We have reliable information indicating that their latest scheme involves a coordinated political witch-hunt aimed at key officials in Governor Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa’s administration.

“Specifically, we are aware of disturbing plans to deploy certain security agencies in Ondo State to intimidate prominent members of the State Executive Council, particularly Commissioner for Justice Dr. Kayode Ajulo, SAN, Honorable Commissioner for Finance Mrs. Omowunmi Isaac and Chief of Protocol, Olusanya Abayomi, using baseless allegations as a façade for their vendetta because according to their disjointed belief, they’re the backbones of Mr. Governor.

“As a responsible civic group dedicated to the peace, unity, and democratic progress of Ondo State, we issue a resounding warning: we will fiercely oppose any attempts by these overambitious individuals to transform Ondo State into a political battleground or distract Governor Aiyedatiwa from fulfilling his mandate to the people.

“We have already observed activities by certain sponsored political groups masquerading as Civil Society Organizations, heavily financed to incite unrest and turn the people of Ondo State against their own government.

“These actions, orchestrated in a recent meeting, are being led by a self-proclaimed Youth Leader from Oke-Agbe, who is actually in his sixties, in collusion with an Ilaje-born social media legal practitioner, among others, primarily members of a political faction spearheaded by the Akoko political contractor.

“This dangerous agenda is utterly unacceptable and will be met with robust resistance.

“We call on our security agencies, especially the Nigeria Police Force, to uphold professionalism and neutrality.

“Under no circumstances should they allow themselves to be entangled in partisan politics or be used as instruments to destabilize our beloved state. Ondo State is far greater than the personal ambitions of any individual or group.

“The Sunshine Democratic Forum reaffirms its unwavering commitment to preserving peace, democracy, and good governance in our state.”