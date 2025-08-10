Former Lagos lawmaker begs Tinubu to pardon Nnamdi Kanu

A former lawmaker in Lagos State, Jude Idimogu, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu to grant clemency to the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kanu, the leader of the self-determination movement, was arrested in Nairobi, Kenya, in 2021, brought to Nigeria, and has been in custody facing trial.

Idimogu, in an interview with NAN on Sunday in Lagos, urged well-meaning Nigerians, including Igbo leaders, South-East governors, to speak with one voice by appealing to the President to grant Kanu a pardon.

He said that such a pardon, if granted, would not be forgotten and would aid the party’s fortune in the South-East in the 2027 general elections.

The ex-lawmaker said: “I want to plead with our President, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to kindly see the need to use political means to grant Nnamdi Kanu clemency.

“I want to appeal to all well-meaning Nigerians, not just those from Igbo extraction, to help plead with Mr President to use his good office to release Nnamdi Kanu.

“If this is done, I believe the insecurity situation and tension in the South- East will reduce if not completely curbed and eradicated.”

According to him, a lot of miscreants have been using Nnamdi Kanu ‘s name to cause mayhem and atrocities in the region.

Idimogu, the deputy leader of Ndigbo in the Lagos APC, stated that the release of Kanu has numerous advantages for both the South-East and Nigeria.

He said that it would de-escalate the tension and revive the region’s economy.

“Mr President, kindly look at the South-East case and bring back businesses and trading long stagnated in the region because of insecurity.

“An average Igbo man is a trader. We cannot overlook this situation and the contributions of these traders in the South-East to the economy.

“South-East used to be home to a lot of people before now, it has just suddenly changed to be den of insecurity and other vices. This can be arrested with Kanu’s release.

“Mr President, we know you to be a father with a compassionate heart, please, help us in the South-East, grand Kanu freedom to stabilise our region,” Idimogu stated.

He added that releasing Kanu would also help the ruling APC in the South-East as the nation approaches the 2027 general elections.

“It will add to our votes in the South-East. If the President can look at this issue, the South-East will never forget him but forever be grateful,” he said.

