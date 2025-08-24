Former Kebbi guber candidate Senator Galaudu resigns from PDP

By Haruna Aliyu

The former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the 2019 general election in Kebbi State, Senator Isa Galaudu, has formally resigned is membership in the party.

Galaudu, a former chief of staff to the Senate President, in a letter dated August 20th and addressed to the ward chairman of the PDP in Augie North, Alhaji Muhammadu Aliyu Danbuga, said his resignation from the party was effective immediately.

The former banker and board member of Usman Dan Fodio University said his resignation has become necessary in view of the happenings in the party and its seeming consequence of obliteration.

He said, “I write to inform you of my resignation with immediate effect as a member of the PDP.

It’s obvious that the PDP is being controlled by politicians of the national ruling party”.

Senator Galaudu once represented Kebbi North Senatorial District at the Senate from 2011 to 2015. He was PDP’s governorship candidate in the 2019 general elections in Kebbi State.

He was a board member of the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto.

The former Senator didn’t mention the name of the political party he is moving to, but during his time as a member of the party and as a governorship candidate, he was a political force in Kebbi.

Vanguard News