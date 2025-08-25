Former DG of Governors’ Forum calls on INEC, judiciary to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy

As Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general elections, the former Director-General of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, Earl Osaro Onaiwu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the judiciary to uphold their constitutional duties in safeguarding the nation’s democracy.

Onaiwu emphasized that democracy thrives only when institutions remain strong, impartial, and committed to the rule of law. He noted that INEC must strictly adhere to its regulations while ensuring that political parties are treated fairly.

“The judiciary should respect the internal decisions of political parties in line with their constitutions. The Supreme Court has clarified that internal party matters are generally not subject to judicial interference,” he said.

He further appealed to the judiciary to continue to serve as the last hope of the common man by upholding justice, fairness, and transparency in electoral matters as the country approaches a critical political transition.

“The survival of our democracy depends on the strength of our institutions. INEC must ensure credible elections, while the judiciary must remain firm in defending the will of the people,” Onaiwu added.

He also called on political parties, civil society groups, security agencies, and the media to play their roles responsibly in order to guarantee a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in 2027.