Forgery, Impersonation: Court sentences ‘fake lawyer’ to 5yrs in prison

By Akpokona Omafuaire, UGHELLI

THE Magistrate Court 1 sitting in Otor-Udu, Udu Local Government Area of Delta State Tuesday sentenced a fake lawyer Alex young Vweta Egone to prison for over five years for impersonation and forgery after pleading guilty to four count charge.

The Court ordered that the sentences will run consecutively.

The suspect was arraigned by police in Court on allegations of impersonation and forgery.

The convict has been parading himself as a legal practitioner within Udu and its environ before he was arrested by D.O Omage Esq in the company of G.O Fenfe Esq and Odogun Stanley Esq, members of Udu Branch of the NBA on the 2nd of August, 2025.

The convict was promptly handed over to the police at the Ovwian Division, Udu, Delta State.

“Following his arrest, the committee for the prohibition of unlawful practice of law without license of the NBA UDU and the police found in his possession, copies of Deed of conveyance and various copies of petitions written by the suspect to various commands of the Nigeria Police whilst parading and presenting himself as a lawyer and acting for unsuspecting members of the public.

“Also found in his possession was forged NBA stamp and seal bearing his name and a Supreme Court number of another lawyer.

“He was also in possession of ink pad with a stamp with his name written on it.” Omage narrated.

At the trial on Tuesday, NBA UDU was represented by D.O Omage Esq and G.O Fenfe Esq.

Egone was subsequently found guilty and sentenced to one and half year imprisonment for each of the first three count charge and 2 years imprisonment for the fourth count.

The Court ordered that the sentences will run consecutively, he was thereafter taken to the facilities of the Nigeria Correctional Services, Okere in Warri.