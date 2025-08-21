Foremost Economist Prof. Jeffrey Sachs joins SPPG Global Faculty

By Kingsley Omonobi

ABUJA — The School of Politics, Policy, and Governance (SPPG) has announced the appointment of world-renowned economist and sustainable development advocate, Professor Jeffrey D. Sachs, as a Distinguished Member of its Global Faculty.

The announcement was contained in a statement jointly signed by SPPG Founder, Dr. Obiageli Ezekwesili, and Chief Executive Officer, Alero Ayida-Otobo.

Professor Sachs currently serves as University Professor and Director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University. He is also President of the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network, and has advised three UN Secretaries-General. Twice, he has been named to TIME magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Over the years, Sachs has played a significant role in Africa’s development journey, spearheading transformative initiatives such as the Millennium Villages Project, which improved rural livelihoods in Ghana, Ethiopia, and Malawi. He has also worked with the African Union on sustainable growth strategies, supported Nigeria’s pursuit of the Sustainable Development Goals, and partnered with governments across the continent to strengthen healthcare, expand renewable energy, and combat hunger.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr. Ezekwesili said: “Professor Sachs embodies the values and global vision that inspire SPPG’s mission. His deep commitment to principled governance, sustainable growth, and human development perfectly aligns with our mission to equip and inspire leaders who will shape the continent’s future.”

Reacting to his appointment, Professor Sachs expressed delight, saying: “I am honored to join the global faculty of the School of Politics, Policy and Governance and to start off with my inaugural lecture for the launch of SPLN — the SPPG Public Leadership Network.”

He will deliver the keynote address at the launch of the SPPG Public Leaders Network on August 21, 2025. The event will bring together leaders, policymakers, and changemakers from across Africa and beyond under the theme: “Empowering Public Leaders: Unlocking Potential Within the SPPG Network.”