Foreign portfolio inflow drops 30.7% to N50.48 bn in July

… As outflow up 43%

By Peter Egwuatu

The Foreign Portfolio inflow on the Nigerian stock market has dropped by 30.7% to N50.48 billion in July 2025 against N72.82 billion in June 2025.

The domestic and foreign transactions report by the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX released today( Thursday) showed that foreign outflow increased by 43.6% to N95.47 billion in July 2025 from N66.49 billion in June 2025.

A further analysis shows that

total transactions at the nation’s bourse increased significantly by 133.09% from N778.65 billion (about $509.02 million) in June 2025 to N1.8150 trillion about ( $1.835 billion) in July 2025.

The performance of the current month(July 2025) when compared to the performance in July 2024, which stood at N491.61 billion, revealed that total transactions increased significantly by 269.19%.

In July 2025, the total value of transactions executed by domestic investors outperformed transactions executed by foreign investors by circa 84%.

The significant increase in the total value of domestic transactions in July 2025, according to the NGX was due to block trades.

The report further revealed that the total transactions executed between July and prior month, June 2025 increased significantly by 161.07% from N639.34 billion in June 2025 to N1.6691 trillion in July 2025. Also, total foreign transactions increased by 4.76% from N139.31 billion about $ 91.07 million to N145.95 billion about $95.17 million between June 2025 and July 2025.

The institutional investors outperformed retail investors by 38%. A comparison of domestic transactions in the current and prior month (June 2025) revealed that retail transactions increased by 88.07% from N274.63 billion in June 2025 to N516.50 billion in July 2025. However, the institutional composition of the domestic market increased significantly by 216.03% from N364.71 billion in June 2025 to N1.1526 trillion in July 2025.

Meanwhile, on the performance of the market over the last two decades, over an eighteen (18) year period, domestic transactions increased by 33.15% from N3.556 trillion in 2007 to N4.735 trillion in 2024; whilst foreign transactions also increased by 38.31% from N616 billion to N852 billion over the same period. Total domestic transactions accounted for about 85% of the total transactions carried out in 2024, whilst foreign transactions accounted for about 15% of the total transactions in the same period. The transaction data for 2025 shows that total domestic transactions are circa N4.7269 trillion, whilst total foreign transactions are circa N1.28123 trillion.