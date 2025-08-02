Force PRO Olumuyiwa Adejobi promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigeria Police Force has announced the elevation of its Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, from the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP).

The promotion, approved by the Police Service Commission, underscores DCP Adejobi’s exceptional service, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to the ideals of policing in Nigeria.

Adejobi was first appointed in acting capacity on 16th February 2022 as a CSP and took over from then CP Frank Mba. He was later confirmed by then IGP Usman Alkali (Rtd).

DCP Adejobi has served as the image maker of the Nigeria Police Force with distinction. Since his appointment as FPRO, he has led several strategic initiatives to rebuild public trust, improve accountability, and modernize the force’s communication channels.

DCP Adejobi studied Archaeology and Geography (Combined Honours) from the University of Ibadan.

He holds a master’s degree in Peace and Conflict Studies from the same university. He had a long stint as Police Public Relations Officer in Ogun State Police Command from 2008 to 2016.

DCP Adejobi has decades of experience in police operations, public relations, and law enforcement advocacy.

The Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, congratulated DCP Adejobi on the new rank, urging him to remain a role model and continue to exemplify the core values of discipline, service, and integrity.

The Nigeria Police Force reaffirmed its commitment to rewarding merit and professionalism, as part of ongoing efforts to reposition the force for enhanced service delivery.