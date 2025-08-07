Force HQ cautions police officers against lobbying for special promotions

Adejobi

**Urges public to ignore publicised falsehoods

By Kingsley Omonobi‎

‎The Nigeria Police Force on Thursday expressed “concern over the growing wave of lobbying and unofficial requests directed at the Inspector-General of Police and the Police Service Commission by certain officers seeking special promotions”.

Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Muyiwa Adejobi said, “This surge follows the recent approval of accelerated promotions for a number of deserving officers who have distinguished themselves through exemplary service.‎

‎”The Force wishes to categorically state that these accelerated promotions were not arbitrary but were part of a well-structured reward system, set up by the police leadership.”

He said, “They are aimed at recognizing officers who have demonstrated outstanding performance, uncommon bravery, professional excellence, and commitment to duty and the officers who benefited were those who met the standardised guidelines for such accelerated promotion.

“The recent exercise does not signify the commencement of a general or indiscriminate special promotion scheme.‎”

Continuing, he said, “‎In light of recent misleading reports sponsored by a particular online platform suggesting that the Police Force has initiated arbitrary promotions, the Nigeria Police Force firmly cautions the public to disregard such falsehoods.

“These reports are baseless, misleading, and intended to undermine the integrity of the Force’s promotion process.

“The NPF remains committed to transparency, merit, and due process in all personnel decisions.‎

“‎Furthermore, officers are strongly cautioned against lobbying or attempting to influence the promotion process through unofficial means.

“Such conduct is unethical, undermines the principles of meritocracy and professionalism, and will attract severe disciplinary action in accordance with extant laws and regulations.‎

‎”The Nigeria Police Force reiterates its commitment to a promotion system anchored on integrity, verifiable merit, and honourable service to the nation.

“Officers and men are hereby urged to remain dedicated, maintain discipline, and continue to discharge their duties with pride and distinction.”