FOMWAN at 40: Group advocates climate resilience, women empowerment

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA – The Federation of Muslim Women’s Associations in Nigeria (FOMWAN) has commenced activities to mark its 40th anniversary, with a renewed commitment to women empowerment, climate resilience, and sustainable community development.

Speaking at a press conference at the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Secretariat in Kaduna, the National Amirah of FOMWAN, Mrs. Rafiah Idowu Sanni, said the association remains focused on strengthening communities while equipping women and youth to thrive in a changing world without losing their values.

The anniversary conference, tagged Kaduna 2025, is themed: “Empowering Muslim Women: Climate Resilience, Sustainability, and Community Development – Celebrating FOMWAN’s Achievements.” Delegates from the United Kingdom, United States, and across Africa are expected to attend.

Founded in 1985, FOMWAN has grown to cover all 36 states and the FCT, with presence in more than 700 local government areas. Over the years, it has established nearly 3,000 basic schools, is building a School of Nursing in Ibadan, and has initiated plans for a FOMWAN University.

“Our programmes rest on five pillars: Da’awah, education, healthcare, community development, and capacity building for women and youth,” Sanni explained, adding that empowering women today requires blending faith, knowledge, and practical solutions to meet future challenges.

She commended Governor Uba Sani and the people of Kaduna for providing a peaceful environment to host the event, praying for wisdom and strength for the governor in leading the state.

Sanni further stressed that the anniversary was not just a celebration but a recommitment to service, faith, and resilience. She also condemned the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, describing the killings of women, children, and journalists as violations of international law.

“We frown at what is happening there, particularly the indiscriminate killings of women, children, and journalists—acts that violate every standard of humanity and international law,” she said.

FOMWAN called for global solidarity, an immediate end to hostilities, and urgent humanitarian assistance to restore dignity and hope to victims of the conflict.