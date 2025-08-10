Flooding: Oyo, Ogun, Kwara step up preparations as NiMet warns of heavy rains

File

Governments of Oyo, Ogun, and Kwara states have put in place proactive measures to mitigate the impact of flooding following predictions by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) of possible heavy rainfall in parts of the country.

The state governments said on Monday that public sensitisation, infrastructural interventions, and multi-agency coordination had been prioritised to reduce disaster risks in flood-prone areas.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that NiMet had forecasted increased rainfall and potential flooding in several states between July and August 2025, urging governments to implement preventive actions.

In response, state officials in Oyo, Ogun and Kwara said a series of preparatory efforts had commenced to safeguard lives and property.

Mr Daniel Ajayi, Operations Officer of the Oyo State Emergency Management Agency (OYSEMA), said the agency had collaborated with relevant stakeholders to ensure an effective response system.

“We have pre-positioned relief materials including foodstuffs, building materials, and household items in our warehouses to support affected residents if flooding occurs,” he said.

Ajayi noted that medical teams, in collaboration with the Red Cross, had been placed on alert. He added that continuous sensitisation campaigns were ongoing via radio, television, marketplaces, and public areas.

“We have also alerted residents in flood-prone communities to prepare for possible heavy rains,” he said.

According to him, the state government had cleared several river channels, particularly in high-risk zones, and warned residents against indiscriminate dumping of waste in drains.

Also speaking, the Head of Operations, National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) South-West, Mr Kadiri Olanrewaju, said the agency had conducted stakeholder engagements across affected local government areas in Ibadan, including Lagelu, Ona-Ara, and Egbeda.

He said, “The initiative aims to promote early action and preparedness. We’ve met with council chairmen and community leaders to develop coordinated responses.”

Olanrewaju stressed the need for inter-agency and inter-governmental collaboration, calling on local and state governments to take proactive steps.

“There is an urgent need to dredge waterways and deploy waste management trucks across the state. Many flooding incidents are preventable,” he added.

Mr Johnson Adekola, Technical Officer with the Ibadan Urban Flood Management Project (IUFMP), said the agency had intensified its flood preparedness response since NiMet’s alert.

He said major rivers such as Agodi, Ogunpa, Ogbere, Omin, and Onipepeye had been cleared to ensure smooth water flow.

“Our structural and non-structural interventions include early warning systems, improved drainage channels, and sensitisation of residents along riverbanks,” Adekola said.

In Ogun State, the Commissioner for Environment, Mr Ola Oresanya, said the government had begun its annual flood preparedness campaign since March, following NiMet’s prediction.

He stated that rainfall in the state was expected to range between 965mm and 1805mm, with dry spells projected between April and July.

“Flooding is part of our seasonal cycle, and we must prepare adequately. Our flood alerts help residents anticipate periods of heavy rainfall,” Oresanya said.

According to him, the first rains peaked in July with over 360mm of rainfall, while the second phase is expected in mid-August through September.

Oresanya explained that ongoing infrastructural interventions include the de-silting of over 988.3km of waterways, construction of 698 metres of drainage channels, and the dredging of the Opa Aro River.

“These efforts have reduced flood duration in areas like Isheri from six weeks to three weeks. We are also working closely with community leaders and CDAs at the grassroots level,” he added.

He urged residents, especially in flood-prone areas, to heed relocation advice, noting: “We are committed not only to reducing flood impact but also to achieving zero fatalities.”

Mr Saheed Akiode, Zonal Director for NEMA South-West, also issued a flood alert, warning of possible flooding in several communities over the next 28 days.

“We’ve mobilised all relevant agencies, including the Ministries of Water Resources, Environment, and Health, to scale up preparedness,” he said.

Akiode urged state governments to clear blocked canals, monitor vulnerable communities, and stockpile relief materials.

Meanwhile, the Kwara State Government has advised residents to stay alert in anticipation of heavy rains accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Mr Agboola Olanrewaju, Director of Public Orientation in the Ministry of Communications, said the state had embarked on public sensitisation, particularly targeting those living near rivers.

“Relocation of residents in vulnerable areas is ongoing to prevent avoidable loss of life,” he said.

Olanrewaju also warned against movement during heavy rainfall and advised residents to unplug electrical appliances to avoid power surges.

He added that the state government was currently dredging the Asa River and clearing drainages within the metropolis to enhance flood control.

Vanguard News