Flooding: Kaduna govt begins dredging of River Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government, on Friday, commenced the dredging of 4,000 metres of River Kaduna to expand its capacity and curb perennial flooding in the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources, Mrs Linda Yakubu, said the exercise would cover Barnawa, Living Faith axis and other flood-prone areas along the river.

Yakubu said the state procured a swamp buggy, approved by Gov. Uba Sani, to carry out the dredging as part of measures to prevent displacement of residents and destruction of property.

She recalled that the swamp buggy was inaugurated earlier this year, marking the state’s first independent flood-control intervention.

She said a similar dredging exercise was completed around Airport Road, Kutungari, in June to ease water flow and protect homes and investments in the area.

Yakubu said that tributaries emptying into River Kaduna would also be cleared, noting that the government’s long-term goal was to improve the river’s carrying capacity.

She cautioned residents against dumping refuse into waterways, warning that mobile courts would sanction offenders when monthly sanitation would resume in October.

Mrs Ikramat Muazu, an Assistant Chief Disaster Risk Reduction Officer at the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), said the dredging was a vital preventive action against flooding.

She said that preventive measures were cheaper and safer than emergency responses.

According to her, proactive steps, such as dredging, would save lives and reduce government spending on relief measures.

Muazu gave assurance that NEMA would intensify collaboration with state agencies to ensure the exercise translated into lasting flood control and community resilience.

Mr Michael Balai-Ibrahim of the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) said the swamp buggy would help remove sandbars and debris, ensuring smooth water flow and reducing flood risks.

Balai-Ibrahim added that NIWA would continue to regulate river users and enforce safety measures to prevent dumping of refuse and other harmful practices that worsen flooding.

He said that effective maintenance of the waterways was critical to sustaining the benefits of the dredging while pledging NIWA’s technical support to the state.

Also, the Assistant Director, National Orientation Agency (NOA), Mrs Rahama Suleiman, said that townhall meetings and sensitisation drives were ongoing across Kaduna’s 23 Local Government Areas to secure public cooperation.

She advised that residents must align with the government’s efforts to avert the heavy flooding predicted this year by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency. (NAN)