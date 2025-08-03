Flood Threat: Ebonyi residents begin relocation over fear of inundation

FILE IMAGE

…Seek urgent intervention from government, agencies

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI — Residents of Onu Ebonyi Inyimagu in Izzi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State have begun relocating to safer upland areas over the growing threat of flooding in their community.

The residents, still haunted by bitter experiences of previous years, said the area is highly vulnerable and often submerged during the rainy season.

They are now calling on the Ebonyi State Government and relevant agencies to take proactive measures to mitigate the anticipated impact of flooding in the region.

Speaking on the situation, the Village Head of Onu Ebonyi Inyimagu, Chief Christopher Esha, said the proximity of the community to the Ebonyi River poses a significant danger. He appealed to Governor Francis Nwifuru to dredge the riverbank as a long-term solution to the recurring floods.

“The structure of the riverbank close to our village is worsening the situation. We urge the government to take urgent steps by dredging the Ebonyi River to prevent further devastation,” he said.

Another resident, Mr. Sunday Ofoke, lamented that a previous intervention by the Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP), which involved the dredging of Iyi Udele River into the Ebonyi River, failed to achieve its intended goal.

“Contractors diverted the natural waterway in an attempt to reduce the project distance. Despite residents’ objections at the time, the shortcut was taken — and now we’re paying the price,” Ofoke said.

He revealed that several lives, including those of children, have been lost in past floods, while buildings and property worth billions of naira have been destroyed.

Other community members, including Mmaduabuchi Ofoke and Elder Innocent Nwede, decried the state of infrastructure in the area. They said that after the canal was constructed, the situation worsened, especially during the rainy season.

“Residents can no longer drive vehicles or motorcycles into the area. Instead, they are forced to park outside the community, exposing them to high levels of insecurity,” they lamented.

The residents appealed once again to Governor Nwifuru to dredge the Ebonyi River to safeguard lives and property. They noted that their village was one of the communities that donated land for the development of Abakaliki, the state capital, and should not be neglected.

“Many families from the area have now become displaced, seeking refuge elsewhere to save their lives and belongings, as no one can predict when the next devastating flood will hit,” they said.