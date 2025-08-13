Flood: Red Cross engages stakeholders on preparedness in Nasarawa

The Nigerian Red Cross Society (NRCS) has engaged stakeholders in Nasarawa State on early warning, early response measures to mitigate the impact of flooding in communities in the state.

This is a sequel to the prediction by the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) of imminent flooding across several states of the federation, including Nasarawa.

Speaking at the event on Wednesday in Lafia, Aminu Bagudo, the Planning, Monitoring, Evaluation, and Reporting Officer of NRCS in Abuja, said the engagement was part of the Flood Response, Recovery, and Resilience programme, supported by the Italian government.

Bagudo explained that the programme being implemented in 12 states of the federation by NRCS was geared towards community preparedness and climate resilience.

He said that the project focused basically on creating awareness of early warning and early response to flood disasters.

“A key component of the project is a simulation exercise, which we are planning to do on Friday, Aug. 15, in a riverine community in Wamba Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

“The simulation exercise being done in six states will enable the community member to learn practical tip on early warning and response when a flood occurs.

“Today’s engagement is to ensure that stakeholders are kept abreast of their roles and participate in the simulation exercise,” Bagudo said.

On his part, Mr Jerry Kuje, Nasarawa State Secretary of NRCS, said that under the programme, 60 volunteers drawn from eight communities in Wamba and Nasarawa Local Government Areas of the state had been trained to sensitise communities against flood disaster.

He appreciated NRCS for choosing Nasarawa as one of the states for the simulation exercise, saying it would go a long way to help the people mitigate the impact of floods in the community.

“The people of Lagin Community in Wamba where the simulation exercise will hold are very excited because thy confirmed that the exercise was timely, saying that six person lost their lives to flooding last year,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr. Kana Ahmed-Abubakar, General Manager (GM) of the Nasarawa State Water Board, commended NRCS for the efforts aimed at mitigating the impact of the flood disaster.

He emphasised the need for stakeholder collaboration to address the issue of flood.

The GM said that the Nasarawa State government had taken proactive measures to tackle flooding, particularly in Lafia, by opening up several canals and awarding a contract for the dredging of River Amba.

Also, Engr. Mohammed Maidunama, Nasarawa State Coordinator of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Area Development Commission (N-HYPADEC), said the commission would continue to sensitise and support areas affected by floods in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders at the meeting included representatives from the Federal Road Safety Corps, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, the state Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Health, the traditional institution, and the media.

