Flood: FG’s Alau Dam project progressing on schedule – Minister Utsev

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – THE Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, has said the Federal Government’s reconstruction and upgrade of the Alau Dam is progressing on schedule and will deliver lasting solutions to flooding, water supply challenges, and agricultural needs in Borno State.

This was made known in a statement signed the Director, Information and PR, Funmi Imuetinyan, on Thursday night and made available to Vanguard.

According to Imuetinyan, the Minister made this known during a working visit to the dam site in Maiduguri on 7th August 2025, where he led a high-powered delegation from the Ministry to inspect the ongoing works.

She also said the Minister while speaking with journalists at the dam site explained that the first phase of the project, targeted at flood mitigation, commenced in March 2025 and is expected to be completed by September 2025. The second phase, which focuses on the full-scale upgrade of the dam, will begin in October 2025 and is scheduled for completion by March 2027.

He also reiterated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, approved the reconstruction and upgrading of Alau Dam.

He said: “This intervention is critical, not just to prevent another disaster, but to reposition this dam as a multipurpose facility for drinking water, irrigation, and even hydro-power generation in the near future.”

He also recalled the Alau Dam incident of September 2024, which caused severe flooding, loss of lives, and the destruction of infrastructure and property worth billions of naira, and highlighted that the ongoing reconstruction aims to ensure that such a tragedy does not recur.

During the inspection, the Minister visited the main dam gated spillway and proceeded to the cofferdam, where the contractor is currently filling and reinforcing the structure.

He noted that the water levels remained under control at the time of the visit, and reassured the public that there was no cause for alarm. He further revealed that the contractor is executing the work professionally and in line with approved timelines.

He directed that necessary adjustments be made to the dam’s gates to allow for controlled water flow, ensuring safety during the rainy season.

However, the Minister urged the Borno State Government to intensify public sensitisation, especially among local farmers, to halt agricultural activities along the dam’s embankment, which he noted could compromise the safety and structural integrity of the project.

“We understand that some farmers are still cultivating around the dam embankment, which poses a serious risk to both the workers and the infrastructure.

“We are appealing to the State Government to begin a strong awareness campaign to stop this”, he added.

He also expressed appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his unwavering support for the upgrading and reconstruction of the dam, and to Governor Babagana Umara Zulum for his strong commitment to the people of Borno. He stressed that once completed, the dam will be a game-changer for water security and agriculture in the region.

He commended the media for their role in communicating government programmes and urged continued support in informing the public about key national developments.

Meanwhile, according to the statement, the Minister also made a stopover at River Ngada Bridge, which is hydrologically linked to the Alau Dam, as part of efforts to understand the broader water dynamics of the area.

Following the field inspection, Engr. Utsev paid a courtesy visit to the Executive Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, at the Government House, Maiduguri, to inform him of the purpose of the dam inspection.

He was accompanied on the inspection visit by the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah; the Director of Dams and Reservoirs, Engr. Ali Dallah; the Director of River Basin Operations and Inspectorate, Engr. Christy Oduh; and other senior officials. The team was also joined by Borno State Government representatives, including the Honourable Commissioner for Water Resources, Engr. Tijani Alkali.