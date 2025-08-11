Flood Alert: ACReSAL mobilizes Taraba Govt, stakeholders to avert looming disaster

FILE IMAGE

By Femi Bolaji, Jalingo

As floodwaters begin to rise across Taraba State, claiming lives and damaging property, the Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) project has launched a coordinated emergency response involving government agencies, development partners, and key stakeholders.

The initiative follows a spate of recent flood-related tragedies. In just two weeks, no fewer than four lives have been lost. Three people died in Gassol Local Government Area in a boat mishap while crossing the River Benue near the damaged Namnai Bridge. Another fatality occurred in Jalingo, the state capital, after a torrential downpour left parts of the city submerged.

Taraba is one of the states identified by the Nigerian Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA) as highly vulnerable to severe flooding during the 2025 rainy season. With more rainfall expected, ACReSAL is stepping up efforts to prevent what could become one of the state’s most destructive floods in years.

Speaking at a strategic stakeholders’ meeting over the weekend in Jalingo, the Taraba State Environmental Safeguard Officer for ACReSAL, Dahiru Umar, stressed the urgency of the situation.

“We cannot stop the rains, but we can reduce the damage,” he said. “The safety of lives and livelihoods is our priority.”

He outlined immediate measures including the desilting of drainages to improve water flow and prevent blockages that exacerbate urban flooding. He also disclosed plans to identify and relocate residents of high-risk communities in seven flood-prone local government areas.

Backed by the World Bank, ACReSAL is working alongside the Taraba State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), which has commenced the distribution of life jackets to riverine communities, mapped vulnerable settlements, and intensified public sensitization campaigns.

“We’ve identified the most vulnerable communities and are ensuring residents understand the risks and how to stay safe,” a SEMA official said.

Among other resolutions reached during the stakeholders’ meeting are:

Reinstating the monthly environmental sanitation exercise to address blocked waterways;

Identifying appropriate dumpsites across local government areas;

Enforcing regulations against construction on flood plains and drainage routes.

Despite these interventions, some residents have expressed concern over the pace and reach of government efforts. They insist that awareness campaigns must dig deeper into rural areas, where poor preparedness often leads to higher casualties.

With the rainy season still in its early stages, the coming weeks will be critical. ACReSAL and its partners are now in a race against time to minimize the potential damage and protect lives across Taraba State.