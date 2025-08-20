Flood: 706 PWDs receives food, non-food items by NEDC in Borno

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The North East Development Commission ( NEDC ) has provided food and non-food items to 706 People With Disabilities (PWDs), mostly households affected by flash flood at various communities in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council and Jere local government area in Borno state.

The palliatives comprised 25kg bags of rice, cartons of spaghetti, 10kg bags of sugar, cartons of indomie noodles, gallons of vegetable oil, mats and blankets.

Just two days ago, similar gesture were provided to about 3,200 people also affected by the flood within the metropolis.

Handing over the items to the beneficiaries in the presence of the Chairman of PWDs in Borno, Mohammed Abubakar on Wednesday in Maiduguri, the State Coordinator of the NEDC, Engr Mohammed Umar, said the gesture was to cushion the impact of flood faced by victims in some communities such as, Bulumkutu Tsaleke, Bulumkutu Abuja, Bulumkutu Ngomari, Ajilari Cross, Pompomari by-pass and Zajeri general area of the metropolis.

He said, inline with fulfilled mission, the MD/ CEO of the Commission, Alhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali approved food and non food items to the vulnerable groups affected by the flood.

” The recent flash flood in Maidiguri and it’s environs have affected many people, therefore, NEDC approved food and non-food items to the victims, each beneficiary would recieve a 25kg bag of rice, 10kg bag of sugar, a carton of spaghetti, a carton of indomie noodles, a gallon of vegetable oil, mat and blanket”. Umar said.

He noted that similar gesture was carried out on victims in Maiduguri, Jere, Chibok, Hawul and Damboa local government areas, as well as the victims of the recent flood disaster in Adamawa State and Das local government area in Bauchi State.

Expressing gratitude to the NEDC on behalf of his members, the State Chairman of PWDs, Mallam Mohammed Abubakar said, NEDC has been assisting them at all times, adding that the items recieved would go a long way in bringing succor to them and their families.