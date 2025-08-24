Flood: 458 households already compensated with cash, foodstuffs – Mokwa LG

File image of people displaced by flood.

By Wole Mosadomi



458 households affected by the Mokwa flooding in May this year have so far been compensated with cash and food supplies.

No fewer than 260 were reported dead during the disaster, in which thousands were also displaced.

However, 25% of the affected persons will still be compensated.

Secretary of Mokwa local government, who is also Secretary of the Relief Distribution Committee, Alhaji Dauda Liman, who disclosed this to journalists, said each household collected the sum of N1m each and some raw food items donated by the federal and state government and other spirited organizations.

He promised that those who have yet to receive their compensation will also be given it.

He, however, disclosed that the N2 billion pledge by the federal government has yet to be received.

“Those who have not received their compensations are about 20-25 percent of the survivors, and some of them are those who relocated to other towns to seek refuge shortly after the flood.

“The first and second batches have been compensated and no doubt, the others will also be compensated,” he assured.

When asked about the N2bn pledged by the federal government, the Secretary said the committee had yet to receive the money.

According to him, “the Federal government is yet to redeem the pledge of N2b but we know that it will be redeemed,” he declared.

As a breakdown, he said, “owners of 424 Houses and Shops destroyed during the flood received N500,000 each, while relations of 138 people who died also got N1m each.

The Federal government, through the Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, had pledged a donation of N2b to the Mokwa victims and reconstruction of the town during a sympathy visit to the town shortly after the devastating flood.