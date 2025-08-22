Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria Group seeks clarification on zoning committee meeting

PDP flags

The Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria Group has called for clarity regarding the recent zoning committee meeting held in Lagos, following public comments attributed to Hon. Kingsley Chinda, Minority Leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives.

In a statement issued by Moses Odibo, spokesperson for the Delta State chapter of the group, the organization emphasized the importance of accurate communication concerning party activities, especially as preparations for the 2027 general elections intensify.

According to the group, the Lagos meeting was convened specifically for members of the PDP zoning committee and did not involve other party structures such as the National Working Committee (NWC) or the National Assembly caucus. The group expressed concern that public statements surrounding the meeting could lead to confusion about its scope and purpose.

“We believe it is important for all party stakeholders to maintain clarity and consistency in public communications, particularly during this critical period of party reorganization,” the statement noted.

Odibo urged party members and leaders to prioritize unity, transparency, and collaboration as the PDP works toward its objectives. He highlighted the need for constructive engagement across all regions and organs of the party, including the South-East, South-South, and South-West zones.

The group also encouraged ongoing consultation ahead of the forthcoming National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and expressed hope that the party would continue to build consensus through open and respectful dialogue.

“Our collective efforts should be geared towards strengthening internal democracy and restoring public confidence in the PDP,” Odibo added.

The Fix PDP, Fix Nigeria Group reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the party’s rebuilding process and called on all stakeholders to remain focused on the shared goal of electoral success in 2027.