Five policemen arrested for ‘aiding’ land grabber in deadly Lagos market clash

By Esther Onyegbula

The Lagos State Police Command is currently investigating five policemen for allegedly aiding a notorious land grabber, Abiodun Ariori, in a violent invasion of Owode Onirin Market, Ikorodu, which left five traders dead and several others injured.

Vanguard gathered that the officers arrested include Insp. Banu Bala, Insp. Ahmed Abass, and Cpl. Ibrahim Garba and Cpl. Ibrahim Kasimu, all attached to 58 PMF Lafia, Nasarawa State, and Insp. Jibrin Samaila of 20 PMF Ikeja. They were said to have been illegally procured by Ariori to provide security cover during the land takeover.

According to police sources, Ariori and his armed accomplices stormed the disputed land at Owode Onirin, where shops and buildings had earlier been demolished, and attempted to continue construction work. Their action was resisted by dislodged traders, sparking a fierce confrontation that turned deadly.

It will be recalled that during the clash, five traders, Adewale Onimoma (32), Salawu Mufutau (30), Taiye Adeoye (34), and two others yet to be identified, sustained fatal injuries. Insp. Jibrin Samaila, one of the policemen, was also severely wounded and remains in critical condition at the hospital.

Normalcy has since returned to the community after the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, personally led reinforcements to the scene.

Meanwhile, Ariori has been declared wanted by the police over his alleged role in the deadly clash, while a comprehensive investigation into the incident is ongoing.