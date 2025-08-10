Five killed, six injured in Calabar-Ugep Highway crash

By Emma Unah

Five persons have been confirmed dead, while six others sustained serious injuries in a fatal road accident along the Calabar–Ugep highway in Cross River State.

The crash occurred on Saturday evening at Biase, when a Taraba Mass Transit bus collided with a stationary truck that had been parked along the roadside.

According to an eyewitness, Denis Atem, a resident of the Biase community, the accident happened during a heavy downpour that drastically reduced visibility.

“The weather was hazy due to the rain, and the parked truck had been left there for about three days. The bus driver, who was driving at a moderate speed, couldn’t see the truck in time and crashed into it. There were no warning signs to alert oncoming vehicles,” Atem said.

The ill-fated bus was reportedly travelling from Jalingo, Taraba State, with passengers heading to Calabar, the Cross River State capital.

Officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ugep confirmed the incident, stating that the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the Ugep General Hospital mortuary. The injured passengers are currently receiving treatment at the hospital’s emergency unit.

Authorities are expected to commence investigations into the circumstances surrounding the parked truck and the lack of safety signage.