First Nollywood film selected for Cannes, my father’s shadow, premiers in Nigeria

Lagos, Nigeria – My Father’s Shadow, the debut feature by acclaimed Nigerian-British director Akinola Davies Jr., will premiere in Nigerian cinemas on September 19, after making history on the global stage.

The film became the first Nigerian feature to be officially selected in the Cannes Film Festival’s Un Certain Regard section, where it earned a prestigious Caméra d’Or Special Mention for Best First Feature. This milestone not only cements Davies Jr.’s reputation as a bold new voice in cinema but also signals a fresh era for Nigerian storytelling on the world stage.

Set in Lagos in the aftermath of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential election, the story unfolds over a single day as two brothers, Akin and Remi, are guided by their estranged father, Folarin, played by British-Nigerian actor Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù. Shot on 16mm film, the movie blends poetic imagery with emotional realism, exploring themes of memory, identity, fatherhood, and nationhood.

Davies Jr. describes the project as deeply personal: “With no context, the script was sent to me, and I actually cried when I read it… It’s a testament to the talent and the thriving Nigerian film industry. Point a camera at anything in Lagos, and it’s so cinematic.”

He further situates the project within Nollywood’s emerging arthouse tradition:

“Eighty percent of our cast and crew are from Nigeria. We’re creating something together. Africans should be proud of their aesthetics.”

A collaboration between Fatherland Productions (Lagos), Element Pictures, MUBI, and Crybaby, with support from BBC Film, the BFI, Fremantle, and Electric Theatre Collective, the film exemplifies how homegrown talent and international partnerships can create world-class cinema.

With over 80% of the crew Nigerian and production spanning Lagos and Ibadan, the project also boosted local infrastructure and created jobs, reinforcing the role of filmmaking as both cultural archive and economic engine. It introduces fresh talents Godwin and Chibuike Marvellous Egbo, spotlighting the next generation of Nollywood stars.

Industry leaders have hailed the project as a turning point. Kene Okwuosa, Group CEO of Filmhouse Group, said: “At Filmhouse, we are committed to backing stories that push boundaries and showcase the depth of Nigerian talent to audiences at home and abroad.”

Ladun Awobokun, Chief Content Officer at FilmOne Entertainment, added: “My Father’s Shadow isn’t just a film—it represents the next chapter of cinematic possibility in Nigeria.”

As it prepares for its nationwide release, My Father’s Shadow stands as both a work of art and a declaration of intent, reaffirming Nigeria’s creative power while inspiring global audiences to invest in authentic African storytelling. The film will premiere nationwide on September 19.