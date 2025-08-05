First Lady donates N1bn to disaster, banditry victims in Niger

Remi Tinubu, Nigeria’s First Lady.

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, on Tuesday announced a donation of N1 billion to the Niger State government to assist victims of natural disasters and banditry attacks in the state.

Mrs. Tinubu announced the donation in Minna at the inauguration of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Women Empowerment Programme.

The first lady said the donation would be directed towards housing support and essential supplies to help displaced families get back on their feet, earn daily living and have a better life.

She said the donation was in line with the objective of the Renewed Hope Initiative, as outlined in its motto, “Towards a Better Life for Families.”

Speaking at the RHI Women Empowerment Programme, Mrs. Tinubu said that 500 women from the state would receive N25 million in empowerment grants, with each receiving N50,000.

She said the empowerment programme, which targets 18,500 women across the country, has covered 15 states.

According to Mrs Tinubu, the empowerment programme was done by the RHI in partnership with the Tony Elumelu Foundation.

She reiterated the RHI’s commitment to uplifting women, in line with the belief that the strength of a nation lies in opportunities for women and children.

The first lady said the economic empowerment programme is designed to support the entrepreneurial spirit of women petty traders and small-scale business owners.

According to her, the women petty traders wake up each day determined to provide for their families, educate their children, and uplift their communities.

“I am delighted to be here to inaugurate the Women Economic Empowerment Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) in conjunction with the Tony Elumelu Foundation in Minna.

“Let me emphasise that this is not a loan. It is a grant and a seed of renewed hope to help you recapitalise your existing businesses.

“It is my firm belief that when you empower a woman, you empower a household, a community, and indeed, a nation.

“I thank the Tony Elumelu Foundation, who donated One Billion Naira to the RHI to directly support 18,500 women across the Nation.m,” she said

Mrs Tinubu added: ‘500 women from each of the 36 states and the FCT will be receiving N50,000 each to strengthen and recapitalise their existing small businesses.

“Today, this programme is being inaugurated in Adamawa and Niger States simultaneously.

“Disbursement of empowerment funds to beneficiaries in other States and the FCT will be held shortly after”.

The First Lady thanked the Tony Elumelu Foundation for its support, as well as the Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, and his wife.

Bago, in his remarks, applauded the first lady for her kind gesture, acknowledging that she had donated to his people in several ways in the past.

He recalled that the first lady visited and touched the lives of the Niger people during a bomb explosion in a mine site and donated N100 million..

“That money went a long way in changing the lives of the victims; it touched lives and livelihoods.

“We want to thank you, again. There is no better time to be in this state than now in this season that our people are washed away by flooding,” he said.

The governor said that the love shown by the first lady is a reflection of the progressive leadership of her husband, President Bola Tinubu.

Vanguard News