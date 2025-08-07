First Lady blames limited TB diagnosis for high death rate

Oluremi Tinubu

…Commissions New Diagnostic Machines in Abuja

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has attributed the country’s high tuberculosis (TB) death rate to limited access to appropriate diagnostic tools, despite the disease being curable.

Speaking on Thursday during the commissioning of newly acquired molecular TB diagnostic machines at the Dutsen Makaranta Primary Health Care Centre in Bwari, Abuja, the First Lady said the lack of early detection tools has cost many Nigerians their lives.

Represented by the First Lady of Kwara State and Chairperson of the Nigerian Governors’ Spouses Forum, Mrs. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, Senator Tinubu lamented that many Nigerians continue to die unnecessarily from TB, and pledged continued advocacy until the disease is eradicated in the country.

The newly commissioned diagnostic machines were procured through the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), funded with a N1 billion donation made earlier by the First Lady to support the fight against TB in Nigeria.

“These machines will be deployed across Nigeria to enhance rapid, accurate TB detection, especially in underserved areas,” Senator Tinubu said. “They will help break the dangerous chain of transmission by ensuring that those infected are quickly diagnosed and placed on treatment.”

She noted that combating TB requires not just tools, but sustained human, financial, technical, and political investment, calling on all stakeholders to intensify domestic resource mobilization.

“As the global and national champion for TB, I assure you I will continue to advocate and lead the fight to end TB in Nigeria by 2030,” she added.

The First Lady also commended the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammad Ali Pate, for his leadership in revitalizing Nigeria’s health system and the national TB response.

In his remarks, Prof. Pate praised Senator Tinubu’s consistent commitment and contributions to public health.

“Her Excellency promised and delivered N1 billion in 2024 and again N1 billion in 2025. These machines are the result of that promise kept,” he said. “Her efforts complement those of the Federal Ministry of Health, as we work towards ending TB in Nigeria by 2030.”

Acting Board Chair of the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria, Dr. Queen Ogbuji-Ladipo, explained that the TB molecular diagnostic machines were procured through the First Lady’s donation during the 2025 World TB Day Community Outreach in Sauka Village, Abuja.

“These machines, like the GeneXpert, give results in less than two hours, making TB diagnosis faster and more accurate compared to traditional methods,” she said. “They can also detect drug resistance, helping doctors make timely treatment decisions.”

Dr. Ogbuji-Ladipo added that the Stop TB Partnership Nigeria remains committed to advocating for improved resources, policies, and service integration to eliminate TB from the country.

Also speaking, the World Health Organisation (WHO) FCT Coordinator, Dr. Kumshida Yakubu Balami, praised the Nigerian government and its partners for their consistent efforts in tackling TB.

He emphasized the importance of early diagnosis in preventing TB transmission and saving lives, stating that the new molecular diagnostic machines mark a critical milestone in the nation’s fight against the disease.

“Early diagnosis means early treatment, reduced transmission, fewer deaths, and better health outcomes for families and communities,” he said.

Dr. Balami reaffirmed WHO’s support to ensure every Nigerian, regardless of location, has access to TB diagnosis, treatment, and recovery support.

The event marked a significant step in Nigeria’s national strategy to eliminate tuberculosis by 2030, aligning with global health targets and the Sustainable Development Goals.