First Kenya-Nigerian film selected for Venice Film Festival

The Venice International Film Festival has announced its line-up for the 82nd edition, featuring ‘One Woman One Bra,’ written and directed by Kenyan filmmaker Vincho Nchogu in her directorial debut, and produced by prolific Nigerian producer Josh Olaoluwa.

Shot entirely in Kenya by Nigerian VMA Cinematography Award winner Muhammad Atta Ahmed, this film marks a historic collaboration between both countries in a groundbreaking style.

Developed through the Biennale College Cinema as one of four projects selected worldwide.

Speaking about the film, Josh Olaoluwa said, “This is such an honor for me, because the Venice film festival is one of the most prestigious festivals in the world, and being the First Nigerian to take a feature film there is something I do not take for granted.

“The Film was developed in Italy by my amazing Writer/Director Vincho Nchogu who is Kenyan. We shot the entire film in Kenya, because that was what the story required and it was such an humbling experience for me, moving to Kenya for three full months to produce the film. It was also shot by prolific Nigerian Cinematographer Muhammad Atta Ahmed, so it was a great collaborative experience between the Kenyan and Nigerian crew on the project. It also shows what is possible if we unite as a continent and collaborate more.”

‘One Woman One Bra’ will officially premiere at the prestigious Venice Festival, taking place in Italy from August 27 to September 6, 2025.

Josh Olaoluwa and Vincho Nchogu have built a strong partnership, having been selected for the Red Sea Labs in 2023 and the Torino Film Lab shortly thereafter, where they developed another feature project, ‘Fantastic Tale,’ which won the Red Sea Souk Production Prize.

Josh’s earlier works have been showcased on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Slamdance and Apple TV+, while Vincho’s projects have received support from Cannes, Film Independent, and Doc Society. This marks another historic moment for their careers, which has continued to grow rapidly over the last few years.