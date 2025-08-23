Firms partner to empower Web3 startups in Africa

SquirrelPR, Africa’s pioneer PR management software, has entered into a strategic partnership with Syncthesis Innovation Hub, a leading communications and ecosystem enabler, to accelerate the visibility, credibility, and growth of Web3 startups across Africa.

This collaboration is designed to empower Web3 startups with SquirrelPR’s innovative PR and media relations tools to boost visibility, while reinforcing Syncthesis’s role as a trusted ecosystem partner in storytelling and communications. Together, both organisations will deliver structured, affordable, and impactful PR support to startups navigating Africa’s rapidly evolving Web3 landscape.

The partnership will roll out a Web3 PR Accelerator where Syncthesis nominates select startups, and SquirrelPR provides significantly discounted access to its tools, alongside PR mentoring and hands-on guidance. In addition, the partnership will co-create thought leadership opportunities, including webinars, masterclasses, and media spotlight sessions that equip founders with essential communication strategies.

Speaking on the partnership, James Ezechukwu, Co-founder of SquirrelPR, said: “At SquirrelPR, our mission has always been to bridge the gap between innovation and visibility. African Web3 startups are building ground-breaking solutions, but too often they struggle to tell their stories to the world. This partnership with Syncthesis gives us the opportunity to ensure these startups not only build but are also heard, trusted, and celebrated. Together, we are creating an ecosystem where visibility becomes a growth catalyst.”

As part of the collaboration, the partners will also integrate PR Clinics at Web3 events, organise startup spotlights for media coverage, and co-sponsor initiatives that amplify startup voices in mainstream and niche platforms. Syncthesis Innovation Hub, leveraging its extensive startup network and reputation as an ecosystem connector, will ensure participating startups can access the resources needed to scale both reputationally and commercially.

Also commenting on the partnership, Boluwatife Ogunsina of Syncthesis Innovation Hub said: “Our work at Syncthesis is about enabling startups to thrive through better positioning and ecosystem connections. Partnering with SquirrelPR allows us to deliver even greater value by ensuring our startups are equipped with world-class PR tools and mentoring. This collaboration is not just about communications, it is about building trust, accelerating adoption, and amplifying Africa’s role in the global Web3 economy.”

This partnership is poised to transform how Web3 startups in Africa engage with media, investors, and the wider ecosystem, ensuring that innovation is matched with visibility, credibility, and growth opportunities.