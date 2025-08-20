Firms endorse Delta social media summit

Several Abuja-based companies, including SpatrukFirms endorse Delta social media summit Group, Keritage Energy, Veekites Global, and Ligne Group, have endorsed the Delta Social Media Summit 3rd Edition.

The summit is scheduled to take place on August 28 at the Maryam Babangida Leisure Park in Asaba.

The endorsement came after the companies’ CEOs received the summit’s organizer, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, Senior Special Assistant on Media to the Delta State Governor and other media aides in Abuja.

Mr. Kelvin O. Kelvin, CEO of Spatruk Group and Keritage Energy, praised the initiative, stating that it is what is needed towards a better society.

He acknowledged the creativity of Deltans and urged youths to remain committed to peacebuilding, noting that development cannot thrive without peace.

Mr. Victor Isereke, CEO of Veekite Global Company Limited, commended the organizer for equipping youths with the necessary knowledge in advancing technology.

Mr. Innocent Idewele, Chairman and CEO of Ligne Group of Companies, applauded the consistency of the Delta Social Media Summit, emphasizing the need for social media users to receive constant reminders on how to effectively utilize social media for development.

The organizer, Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, commended Mr. Kelvin O. Kelvin for his positive impact on Delta youths and stated that the summit aims to reduce unemployment rates in the state by teaching youths how to make positive use of social media to impact lives.