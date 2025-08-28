Firm unveils $600B investment drive across Africa

Targets Nigeria as key hub

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

An investment and development firm, Future Union Holdings has unveiled an ambitious investment plan worth $600 billion to transform critical sectors across Africa, with Nigeria positioned as a central hub for this unprecedented development initiative.

The mega-investment will target aviation, infrastructure, trade, gas, the blue economy, and mining, creating vast opportunities for economic growth, job creation, and regional integration.

Speaking on the company’s vision, Spokesperson and Chairman of Elan Vert Nigeria Limited, Princess Adebowale Odutola, stressed that Nigeria, as Africa’s largest economy and a continental leader will play a pivotal role in the implementation of the projects.

“This $600 billion commitment is not just about financial investment, it is about building Africa’s future through strategic partnerships, sustainable development, and inclusive growth. Nigeria is at the heart of this vision”, said Odutola.

Strategic areas of focus

Aviation: Establishment of a world class Aviation School in Lagos State, Modernization of airports, expansion of flight networks, and investment in aircraft leasing and maintenance facilities.

On infrastructure: Development and completion of roads, railways, bridges, and smart cities to enhance connectivity and industrialization.

Trade: Boosting regional trade through logistics hubs, e-commerce platforms, and cross-border partnerships.

On gas: Harnessing Nigeria’s abundant natural gas reserves to drive clean energy and industrial growth.

On blue economy: Investment in coastal infrastructure, marine transport, fisheries, and sustainable ocean resources.

On mining: Development of mineral resources with technology-driven, environmentally sustainable practices.

Impact on Africa, Nigeria:

Experts project that the initiative could unlock millions of jobs, accelerate Gross Domestic Product, GDP growth, and position Africa as a competitive global investment destination. For Nigeria, it represents an opportunity to diversify the economy, strengthen infrastructure, and attract further global partnerships.

Future Union Holdings is expected to collaborate with Nigerian government, financial institutions, and private sector stakeholders to ensure transparent, impactful, and long-term execution of the projects.