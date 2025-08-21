Firm rewards young Nigerians with prizes after training

By Moses Nosike

An organisation passionate in training young Nigerians to develop their talents for employment and self-reliance, The Empire Entertainment has concluded in grand style season two of its training where winners were rewarded at Empire Mansion Reality TV show.

The season two ended with Angela Eru as the winner. The 60-day programme brought together 31 contestants from diverse backgrounds, all united by the show’s central mission, Impact Your World.

Angela’s win came with prizes worth N 60 million, including a car. The 12 finalists who emerged from the elimination stage participated in the contest for the grand prize, and grand finale party, held at Oriental Hotel, Lekki, Lagos.

It also rewarded the first and second runner-ups with N3 million each from Achieving Greatness, one of the sponsors of the show. All the contestants were given N200,000 for participating on the show.

In media chat, Angela said, “I feel happy, joyous, and excited, praising the organisers for their transparency. The show was challenging, and I didn’t see my win coming. It gave me the opportunity to showcase my talents and has impacted me so much that I now have more to give to my society.”

Angela, a movie producer, revealed plans to channel her prize and platform into meaningful projects. “I will go fully into movie production and create shows that will impact the world. I want to be a good ambassador for the organisers”.

According to CEO, Empire Entertainment Dickson Aligbe, the show was “tough but glorious” one, promising. “My message to the contestants is to keep working hard because hard work pays. Don’t give up, the sky is the limit”.

Aligbe reiterated the show’s mission, noting that Empire Mansion was not just about entertainment but also about community impact.

“During the season, contestants participated in several outreach initiatives. They visited marketplaces, traded goods, and donated profits to market women; paid medical bills for patients at Epe General Hospital; covered school fees for students in secondary schools; and distributed learning materials. We are not just putting contestants in the house, we put them in the community to help the world,” Alegbe explained.

First runner-up, Roxy Antak credited the show for giving him the opportunity to direct his first full movie, a milestone in his career as an actor and producer. He hopes to pursue professional training in directing and plans to set up a foundation to help kidney patients, inspired by his father’s passing from kidney disease.

Second runner-up, Sarah Oghenekaro described her experience as “epic” and intends to launch a foundation to empower the girl child through education and basic skills training.