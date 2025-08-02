Firm raises red flag on River Park estate

By Tolu Folorunsho

Property investment firm ,JonahCapital Nigeria Limited has raised concerns over fraudulent land transactions targeting unsuspecting buyers in the high-value River Park Estate, in Abuja.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, Kojo Ansah, disclosed in a statement that some individuals had been unlawfully marketing and selling plots of land within the estate, despite an ongoing legal battle over its rightful ownership currently before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory and Federal High Court.

“The public is warned to exercise extreme caution against fraudsters unlawfully disposing of land parcels within River Park Estate,” Ansah declared, asserting JonahCapital’s position as the exclusive lawful allottee of the property.

Ansah directed buyers to authenticate every transaction through what he described as three critical steps: “confirming title status at the FCT Department of Lands, verifying pending litigation at the FCT High Court and Federal High Court, and validating directors’ identities with the Corporate Affairs Commission. Prospective investors must undertake this comprehensive due diligence before any financial commitment, he stressed.

He further warned ” Do not engage with unauthorized agents.Consult your legal counsel or contact JonahCapital directly via [email protected] or +234-09040910003 for legitimate verification.”

The alert is coming amid surging land fraud cases across Abuja, where phantom property deals have defrauded investors of billions.

Reiterating its commitment to lawful development, JonahCapital urged the public to transact only with its verified representatives to avoid devastating financial losses.