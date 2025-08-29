Firm provides career training for young Nigerians, gives out prizes for winners

By Moses Nosike

In a bid to contribute to national development, eradicate poverty and unemployment in the society, as well as empower youths for self-reliance, the organisers of Face of Images Housemates Season 8 Filmmaking Edition, Reality TV Show have held a career training for young Nigerians in their different talented space. It did not just end with training, prizes ranging from car, cash and deals were given out to support the participants.

The winner, Izzy, I will say, had been fantastic. I can say that all of them are winners, but one person must be crowned a winner. Izzy has a very quiet attitude, going around doing his own thing, but gradually he started coming out splendid, especially when it had to do with tasks. His acting level also improved. However, I encouraged all of them to make use of the training they received here to impact on their career which they will not regret in future”.

Winner of the contest, Israel Rafua Chukwudi aka Izzy said, “I’m actually short of words. To me, it looks like a dream right now. I feel so blessed because I never saw it coming. Thanks to our camp director, Victory Emuejekohwo and the organisers for giving me this platform to showcase myself and to my fans, my amazing supporters around the world for making this come to life. I have always dreamed of being the best among the best. I thank the “wise” one who kept encouraging us throughout the programme. He gave us this platform to strike hard to become the best. In this training I have learnt to be bold and determined in everything I do. With the cash prize, I would like to create a platform to help Nigerian youths to showcase their talent and become better in life”.

The 1st Runner-Up, Christy Lale Keke-Jike, aka Lala, said, “I feel very happy being part of the top three, making it to the finals. As the 1st runner-up, I will invest whatever cash given to me into my project I had already started. Thank you Face of Images Reality TV Show for giving me this opportunity, and my fans out there for supporting me. I’m excited about being the 1st Runner-Up”.

The 2nd Runner-Up, Mrs Blessing Chioma Uwakwe said, “I feel very happy and want to say a big thank you to the organisers of Face of Images Reality TV Show. They provided me the opportunity to showcase my creativity, and I thank my fans everywhere”.

Camp Director of the training, Victory Emuejekohwo in a media chat said, “The prizes for the winners come with movie deals. Being their camp commandant and director, I saw them grow from day one to the final day. I could not say who would be the winner, and what they did in the house made me appreciate them. I believe that for this season 8, which happened to be the first time I would be working with them, it was a wonderful experience. There were 49 people that came into the house but these 11 finalists had been wonderful from day one till this final day. They were focused and ready to learn.