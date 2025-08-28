Finally off the market – Rapper Falz surprises fans as he weds heartthrob

By Precious Osadebe

One of Nigeria’s most eligible bachelors, Falz the Bahd Guy, is officially off the market.

The award-winning artiste made the announcement in a post via his Instagram page on Thursday, where he shared stunning photos from the wedding photoshoot with his bride.

Expressing his joy, Falz captioned the post: “It’s been a long time coming, and having to do this with you is one of the best decisions of my life.”

The rapper concealed his partner’s identity in the social media post.

The news has since set social media abuzz, with fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry trooping to his comment section to congratulate the newlyweds.