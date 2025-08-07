Filmmaker, Roy Obajana returns to music scene with EP release

Nigerian filmmaker, songwriter, and rapper Osang Romanus-popularly known as Roy Obajana-has made a significant return to the entertainment industry with the release of his latest EP, Vatican Shadows. The four-track project marks his first major musical release since a debilitating health crisis in 2017.

Obajana, originally from Cross River State and currently based in Abuja, has long been a versatile figure in Nigeria’s creative space. His portfolio includes producing films such as The Farmer’s Bride and organizing events like the Miss Falconette Nigeria beauty pageant. However, his promising career was put on hold after he suffered a partial stroke in September 2017, leading to years of rehabilitation and recovery.

Now, following a long hiatus, Obajana is back with renewed energy and purpose. Vatican Shadows, distributed globally through Soundrop, reflects both his personal journey and artistic evolution. The EP features four tracks that reveal different layers of his creativity and experiences. “Paradise” is a lyrical tribute to his native Cross River State, while “A Million Miles” is an emotional ballad reflecting personal challenges and resilience. The title track, “Vatican Shadows,” is a contemplative piece exploring themes of existence and spirituality. Rounding off the project is “I Need Love On My Birthday,” an upbeat and catchy single already gaining traction among listeners at home and abroad.

“This project isn’t just Afrobeat; it’s a fusion of rap, hip-hop, and a global sound,” Obajana said. “No one thought I’d make it back, but I’ve been given a second chance, and I’m using it to make a statement.”

Speaking on his time away, Obajana shared that many friends and associates distanced themselves during his illness. But rather than dwelling on the past, he’s focused on rebuilding – and expanding – his artistic reach. “The response so far has been overwhelming. People are connecting with the music,” he noted. “This is more than a comeback – it’s the beginning of something bigger.”

Looking ahead, Obajana plans to revive his event and film ventures, aiming to integrate his work in music, cinema, and live entertainment into a unified brand. “Everything I lost is coming back,” he said, “but this time, on a larger scale.”