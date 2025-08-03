FIBA Afrobasket: First Lady Oluremi Tinubu hails D’Tigress for reaching final

Oluremi Tinubu

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has congratulated Nigeria’s women’s basketball team, D’Tigress, on their qualification for the final of the 2025 FIBA Afrobasket Tournament in Côte d’Ivoire.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the First Lady commended the team’s outstanding performance and resilience, noting that their decade-long unbeaten run reflects their dedication and love for the sport.

“I congratulate the D’Tigress National Basketball team for qualifying for the finals of this year’s Afrobasket Tournament,” Senator Tinubu said.

“Your 10-year unbeaten run is commendable. It reflects your commitment, hard work, and passion for the game. You are true inspirations and a source of pride for girls and women across the country.”

The First Lady thanked the team for representing Nigeria with pride and expressed optimism for their success in the final match.

“As you step out for the final match, I pray that your efforts will be crowned with success. We all look forward to welcoming you back home with the trophy once again.

“God bless the D’Tigress National Basketball team. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”