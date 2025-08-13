FG’s intervention in Emmanson, KWAM 1 saga sparks outcry over fairness

Photo collage of Fuji musician Wasiu Ayinde (Kwam 1) and Comfort Emmanson

The Federal Government’s intervention in two separate airport misconduct cases, one involving Comfort Emmanson and the other Fuji star Wasiu Ayinde, a.k.a. KWAM 1, has stirred a storm of public reactions, with many Nigerians insisting that Emmanson “should get justice”.

On Tuesday, Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, announced that Ibom Air had withdrawn its complaint against Emmanson, arrested after an altercation on August 10, clearing the way for her release from Kirikiri Prison. He also announced that he has appealed to the Airline Operators of Nigeria to also lift her lifetime flight ban.

In another development, he announced that the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has reduced KWAM 1’s indefinite flight ban to one month and will engage him as an ambassador for airport security protocol. Also, pilots involved in the incident will serve the same suspension term before licence restoration.

Keyamo stressed that both passengers and airline staff shared blame in the incidents but said the resolutions aimed to “draw a line” under the disputes after consultations with aviation stakeholders.

However, the intervention by the minister has sparked reactions with Some accused the minister of shielding the music star while ignoring unanswered questions about the behaviour of Ibom Air staff. Others said the move undermined accountability and denied Emmanson a chance to defend herself and get justice the way she was treated.

@ChimereABIA wrote, “Festus Keyamo, the only thing you have successfully done is to create an escape route for K1. Stop this gaslighting. Comfort has a good case against you guys. Very shameful indeed.”

A lawyer @mrfestusogun said, “Will Comfort Emmason be made Ibom Air’s ambassador, too? At least, let us democratize the reward for bad behavior.”

Others stated that no sanctions were announced against the hostess who stripped during the altercation or those who filmed and shared the footage.

@Mrbhadoosky wrote, “It appears that all parties involved in this incident have incurred some form of consequence, except for the unruly air hostess who removed her wig, the one who removed her top revealing her breasts, and the one who recorded and disseminated her unclothed video. Given the substantial evidence, including accounts from other passengers who have experienced similar situations in the past, why are no further actions being taken against the Ibom Air hostesses, aside from retreating and retraining?”

@_just_chee stated, “I honestly want to hear the end of this Ibom Air issue because that lady needs justice, even if it’s just a little.”

@OjiUgo_nwa wrote, “Kwam 1 became an ambassador after holding an aircraft hostage, Comfort was sent to jail with a post dated charge sheet but nothing was said or done about the Ibom Air hostess that stripped her naked nor the person who put out the video. Justice has not been served.”

@EfioItaNyok said, “I’m not really impressed with how the Comfort “Emmanson” Bob Vs Ibom Air saga has been resolved by the FGN. They’d have allowed the Judiciary to test the truth of both claims and justice served accordingly…”

@AAdaChief stated, “The only reason they dropped the charges against comfort is because they don’t want to pûnish those Ibom air staff and Kwam 1 as Nigerias have demanded. They all committed an offense, if Justice is to be served, they should all be punished accordingly.”

@SasDantata welcomed the peace move stating, “In other words, everyone just calm down and sheath their swords! I hope that lessons have been learned!”

@Rufyb added, “Peaceful resolution, although I am sure this approach was adopted as a way of letting KWAM, a fave, off the hook. It does not matter, anyway. We must create a society where the same rule applies to everyone. That’s when investors take you seriously.”