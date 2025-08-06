FG urges Nigerians travelling abroad to register with foreign missions

Ahmed

…says timely registration will prevent mistreatment, aid quick intervention

By Favour Ulebor, Abuja

The Federal Government has advised Nigerians travelling abroad to always register with Nigerian embassies or consulates in their host countries to ensure their safety and quick intervention during emergencies.

Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Dunoma Umar Ahmed, gave the advice while receiving members of the Diplomatic Correspondents Association of Nigeria (DICAN) led by its Chairman, Mr Idehai Frederick, at the ministry’s headquarters on Wednesday in Abuja.

Ambassador Dunoma said failure to inform Nigerian foreign missions of one’s presence abroad often hampers the government’s ability to assist in times of crisis.

He cited a recent incident where some Nigerians were trapped in the Central African Republic, but the Ministry was accused of inaction, despite not being formally notified of the individuals’ presence in the country.

He said, “I advise Nigerians to make it a point of duty to make their presence known to the Nigerian mission in the country they’re visiting. This simple step can help prevent misunderstandings and ensure they receive the support they need in times of crisis.”

The Permanent Secretary also stressed the importance of accurate information sharing to combat fake news and promote the country’s image.

He called for stronger collaboration between the Ministry and DICAN, noting that both institutions share the responsibility of projecting Nigeria positively at home and abroad.

He said, “Most of the time, given the necessary information before people will even ask for information is crucial in managing crises effectively. We are saddled with the role of laundering the image of the country. Hence, the inevitability of a strengthened partnership between DICAN and the Ministry.”

Ambassador Dunoma commended DICAN for organising its maiden Diplomatic and Security International Conference, which brought together over 70 diplomats, security experts, academics, corporate organisations, and civil society actors.

He said the event contributed significantly to discussions around security and President Bola Tinubu’s 4Ds foreign policy framework, Democracy, Development, Diaspora, and Demography; aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s image globally.

While presenting an award of excellence to the Permanent Secretary, DICAN Chairman Mr Idehai Frederick commended Ambassador Dunoma’s commitment to supporting the association and strengthening Nigeria’s international reputation.