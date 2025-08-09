FG urged to key into digital devt for youth empowerment

By Nnasom David

Stakeholders in Nigeria’s technology and education sectors have called on the Federal Government to adopt and support digital initiatives aimed at empowering young Nigerians with skills, mentorship, and sustainable opportunities.

Speaking at a recent youth-focused tech forum, Stanley Anyanwu, CEO of Owllup Limited, stressed that government involvement is crucial to scaling digital empowerment projects beyond isolated efforts.

“Our goal is to empower as many youths as possible, both in tech and non-tech skills,” Anyanwu said.

“We are partnering with organizations, going to different schools, and meeting professionals to create educational videos, mentorship programs, and live projects that help young people build confidence in their chosen careers.”

According to him, the platform offers lifetime membership to beneficiaries, enabling them to continually access resources and opportunities.

However, he noted that the scale of the project demands wider collaboration.

“This is not a one-man project. We are building a digital dream where one platform gives our youths a single ticket to achieving their goals,” he explained.

“We need investors, and we want government support to put funds in the right places and shape the narrative away from wasteful spending towards building our economy through technology.”

Anyanwu said the initiative, already registered in Nigeria, the UK, and Ukraine, prioritizes local investment so that “the project remains for the country and serves those it was created for.”

In her keynote address, Oluwadamilola Okenla, Technical Assistant to the Group CEO of uLesson Group and Chancellor of Miva Open University, underscored the inseparable link between technology and economic advancement.

“There’s no economic advancement without technology and innovations,” Okenla stated.

“Technology is not here to erode our traditions but to complement them. For instance, the age-old ajo system is now replicated in modern savings apps like PiggyVest, making it more accessible and efficient.”

She urged the government to invest in digital literacy, infrastructure, and partnerships with private sector innovators to bridge the technology gap.

“We need to think about the future — from power supply to road infrastructure — because you cannot build a great country in darkness,” she said.

“If the government can subsidize tools like Google Workspace, Canva, and social media marketing platforms, and partner with organizations already at the forefront of digital education, Nigeria will move forward.”

Both speakers agreed that Nigeria’s youth hold immense potential but require an enabling environment where digital skills are nurtured and applied to real-world opportunities.