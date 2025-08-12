FG unveils National Child Advancement Programme to empower 180,000 adolescents

By Nnasom David

In a bold push to empower young Nigerians and advance child development, the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development on Wednesday, July 31, 2025, launched the LEAD Camp 2025 and unveiled the National Child Advancement and Achievement Programme (NCAAP) in Abuja.

The dual initiatives, which aim to impact over 180,000 adolescents across the country, particularly girls, are central to the Federal Government’s Renewed Hope Social Impact Programmes.

Speaking at the official launch, Minister of Women Affairs, Hon. Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, described the programmes as transformational efforts to ignite leadership, opportunity, and empowerment in the lives of Nigerian youth.

“LEAD Camp, which stands for Leadership, Empowerment, Achievement, and Development, is more than a camp — it’s a movement for igniting the future,” the Minister said.

Under the SET4LYF programme in partnership with Junior Achievement Nigeria, the initiative will reach 10,500 adolescent girls across 21 states and the FCT in its first phase.

Also unveiled was the National Child Advancement and Achievement Programme (NCAAP), which will establish child-friendly hubs in all 774 local government areas of Nigeria.

The programme includes the Special Kids Endowment Initiative, targeted support for vulnerable and gifted children, and a national abuse prevention campaign themed “See Something, Say Something, Do Something.”

“We are building systems where policy meets purpose and talent meets opportunity,” Sulaiman-Ibrahim noted. “This is how we ensure no Nigerian child is left behind.”

Highlighting Nigeria’s youthful population, over 70% under the age of 30, the Minister praised the exceptional achievements of Nigerian youth in global competitions, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

Olaolu Akogun, Country Director of SET4LYF Nigeria, revealed plans to scale the programme nationwide, reaching up to 180,000 youth with an inclusive 70:30 gender ratio.

“It’s a transition pathway programme — from senior secondary school to entrepreneurship or employment. We’ll support them through ideation, digital training, scholarships, and career readiness,” Akogun explained.

Similarly, Rt. Hon. Umar Rabiu Munya, an advocate for women and youth inclusion, called for better support for girl-child education and full youth participation in governance.

“We are very glad to partner with the Ministry of Women Affairs. It’s time to make girl-child education a household priority in every community,” he said.

Aniebong Nene Jennifer, a student representative, expressed gratitude for the programme and hope for continued government support.

“It’s a privilege to be part of this event. It gives me knowledge and boosts my willpower to do more as a Nigerian girl,” she said.