FG, UNICEF’s partnership yielding positive results – Minister

ABUJA – THE MINISTER of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr Joseph Utsev, Friday, affirmed that the partnership between the Federal Government and the UNICEF, is yielding positive results in the water and sanitation sector.

Utsev stated this while receiving the new UNICEF Country Representative, Ms. Wafaa Saeed, who led a delegation on a courtesy visit to his office in Abuja.

According to a statement signed by the Director, Information and Public Relations, PR, Funmi Imuetinyan, the Minister commended UNICEF for its commitment to supporting the Ministry in achieving its mandate, which aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR.

He reaffirmed the Ministry’s continuous partnership with UNICEF in key priority areas, particularly in the Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene, WASH, sector.

He further stated that details of the Ministry’s achievements in Dams, Irrigation, Water Quality, and WASH would be compiled and forwarded to the new UNICEF Country Representative to identify further areas of collaboration.

The Permanent Secretary, Mr. Richard Pheelangwah, echoed the Minister’s remarks and assured that the Ministry would provide a detailed account of its achievements to UNICEF.

Also speaking in support were the Directors of Water Quality Control and Sanitation, Mrs. Elizabeth Ugoh; Irrigation and Drainage, Engr. Mrs. Esther Oyeronke Oluniyi; and Water Resources Planning & Technical Support Services, Engr. Adeyinka Adenopo.

They emphasized the positive impact of UNICEF’s collaboration with the Ministry in WASH initiatives, including the World Water Day celebrations, and called for enhanced cooperation, particularly in water quality for irrigation purposes.

Earlier, Ms. Wafaa Saeed explained that her visit was primarily to understand the Ministry’s vision and priorities and to receive feedback that would help UNICEF better support the Ministry in fulfilling its mandate.

She highlighted the importance of access to safe water supply and sanitation, as well as the potential of water resources for hydropower, which not only contributes to increased government revenue in alignment with the SDGs but is also vital for health, education, and other critical sectors.

She assured that UNICEF would continue to strengthen its collaboration with the Ministry in these areas.

Other Directors present at the meeting included the Director of Special Duties, Mr. Chuks Mbaike, Director II, Dams and Reservoir Operations, Mrs. Stella Arachie and Deputy Director, Water Supply and Support Services, Engr. Habu Hassan.