FG to train 100,000 youths yearly to fight unemployment

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – The Federal Government, in partnership with Investonaire Academy, has launched a nationwide programme to train 100,000 Nigerian youths every year in financial literacy, entrepreneurship, global trade, and investing.

The initiative is designed to address rising unemployment and strengthen economic stability by equipping young people with practical skills to succeed in today’s financial landscape.

In a statement signed by Omolara Esan, Director of Information and Public Relations at the Federal Ministry of Youth Development, the government reaffirmed its commitment to empowering youths with tools for sustainable wealth creation.

The training will be delivered through a mix of online and in-person sessions, beginning in Abuja before expanding to other states.

“The Federal Ministry of Youth Development is dedicated to equipping young Nigerians with the skills and knowledge required to succeed in today’s complex financial environment. This initiative reflects our commitment to transforming lives, improving employability, and fostering sustainable economic growth across the nation,” Esan said.

The programme will cover key areas including global asset classes such as commodities, gold, equities, and foreign exchange, as well as risk management, portfolio development, and wealth-building strategies.

Participants will also benefit from an interactive Learning Management System (LMS) that offers gamified learning, simulations, quizzes, and real-world trading experiences.

“Through this collaboration, we aim to provide a comprehensive and practical learning platform that not only educates but also empowers young Nigerians to take control of their financial futures,” the statement added.

Graduates will be awarded industry-recognised certificates to support career growth and entrepreneurial ventures.

The programme is open to all Nigerian youths, including students, NYSC members, entrepreneurs, job seekers, and young professionals across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. Registration is free and currently open online.

“By expanding access to financial education, we are not only transforming individual lives but also building a more prosperous and stable future for Nigeria,” Esan said.