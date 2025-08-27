FG sets up committee to probe Abuja-Kaduna train derailment

By Nnasom David

In response to the Abuja-Kaduna train derailment at Jerre, the Minister of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali, has constituted a committee to investigate the incident and recommend permanent solutions to enhance rail safety in Nigeria.

The announcement was signed by Janet McDickson Noah, Director of Press & Information.

Expressing concern for the lives of passengers, the minister directed that the committee examine both the immediate and underlying causes of the derailment, propose measures to prevent similar accidents, and identify ways to improve the efficiency and safety of the nation’s rail system.

The committee is chaired by Musa O. Ibrahim of the Department of Operations and Public Safety in Transport, with members drawn from key government agencies, technical experts, railway officials, representatives of the private sector, civil society organisations, and passengers.

Some of the members are: Prof. Danwaka Shuaibu, Special Technical Adviser, Engr. Zirra Finbar, Director of Railway Technical Services, Barr. Omotola Olusegun, Director of Legal Services as committee secretary, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, Managing Director of the Nigerian Railway Corporation, and Engr. I.A. Ebuniwe, Inspector of Railway.

The committee also includes representatives from Technics Engineering Architecture Marketing Nigeria Ltd, CCECC, a civil society organisation, and two passenger representatives, one male and one female.

The minister emphasised that the committee’s mandate is to ensure a thorough investigation and produce actionable recommendations to safeguard lives and restore public confidence in rail transportation.

Senator Alkali noted that the government remains committed to modernising Nigeria’s rail network and stressed that passenger safety is a top priority.