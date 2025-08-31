FG set to outline strategies for NIP implementation at summit

Minister of State for Industry, Trade and Investment, John Enoh

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

The organisers of the West Africa Industrialisation, Manufacturing & Trade, West Africa IMT Summit & Exhibition 2025, dmg Nigeria Events, have unveiled plans to hold on October 21 to 23, 2025 with the theme: “Accelerating West Africa’s Sustainable Industrial Revolution for Economic Prosperity”.

Central to the discourse will be the strategies for implementing the new National Industrial Policy, to develop and scale industries to transform the region’s economic future.

According to the organisers, the event would bring key industry stakeholders in the West African region together to engage in impactful dialogue and explore opportunities for public and private sector collaborations.

Speaking, Minister of State for Industry, Trade, and Investment, Senator John Owan Enoh, described the West Africa IMT event to be more than a gathering.

He said it is a platform to accelerate Africa’s march towards true industrialisation.

Enoh said: “For too long, our progress has been tied to the export of raw materials, but the time has come to unlock the full potential of our industries, scale our MSMEs, and harness our abundant manufacturing resources. Industrial growth is not just an economic imperative; it is the foundation for job creation, skills development, and sustainable prosperity.

“This is why the ministry is not only endorsing West Africa IMT, but fully committed to its success, because the future of our nation and the region depends on how boldly we embrace industrialisation today.

Also, Country Director – Nigeria & Portfolio Wemimo Oyelana, said: “The West Africa IMT Summit is more than an industry event, it is a platform to unlock West Africa’s true industrial potential. We are at a defining moment as a region, where the decisions we make around industrialisation, manufacturing, and technology will shape our growth story for generations to come.

“A story that we must own and champion. Our goal is to create an open space where the industrial ecosystem can come together not just to exchange ideas but to build and implement practical solutions that strengthen industries, drive trade, and create opportunities for our people. “This Summit is about accelerating an industrial revolution that is sustainable, inclusive, and capable.