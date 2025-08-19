FG seeks stronger partnerships to close 20m units housing gap





…commissions 1st phase of FHA’s 110 housing units in Abuja



By John Alechenu



The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, has said the Federal Government requires a stronger partnership between developers and other stakeholders to change the story of housing in Nigeria.

Dangiwa said this in an address at the commissioning ceremony of the Federal Housing Authority (FHA) Express View Estate and FHA Complex, Lugbe, Abuja, on Tuesday.

UN Habitat estimates of Nigeria’s housing deficit vary, but a common figure cited is 20 million units, with some estimates going as high as 28 million.

This deficit has been a growing concern for over the years, with figures rising from 7 million in 1991 to 12 million in 2007 and 14 million in 2010.

The current deficit is considered alarmingly large, especially in the light of Nigeria’s large and growing population.

In his address, the Minister said, “To really change the story of housing in Nigeria, we need stronger partnerships — between FHA, FMBN, developers, mortgage institutions, cooperatives, pension funds, and the private sector.

“And we need to mobilize resources not just from government, but from every available source — so that we can build at scale and bring costs down.”

He commended the FHA Managing Director, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo and his team for their resilience in delivering on the authority’s mandate under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu.

Dangiwa further said, “For me, this event is not just about cutting a ribbon. It is about showing Nigerians that progress is possible.

“It is also about reminding us all that the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is real, and that through institutions like the FHA we are bringing that vision to life.

“We all know that housing is much more than four walls and a roof. A home is dignity. It is security. It is the foundation for raising families and building stronger communities.

“That is why Mr. President made housing a priority under Renewed Hope — to close the housing gap, grow our cities in an orderly way, and make sure that every Nigerian, whatever their status, can have a safe place to call home.

“The Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has the job of driving this vision — setting policies, creating partnerships, and strengthening institutions. And one of our strongest tools for delivery is the FHA.”

Speaking directly to Oyetunde Ojo, he said, “These projects are proof that you are working hard and doing something right. The quality of work and the progress we see here today are clear for all to see.

“Today’s commissioning is a proud moment. It is jobs created during construction. It is families who now have homes they can move into and businesses with decent spaces to operate. But it is also a reminder of how much more we need to do.”

Earlier in his remarks, the FHA MD, Hon. Oyetunde Ojo, said, “The Express View Estate we are commissioning today is the first phase, and comprises of about 50 units of terraces and flats.

“On full completion, the entire is expected to add about 110 housing units to the national housing stock. It is a partnership project that started in 2021 between the Federal Housing Authority and BAM Properties.”

Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Housing, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin, in his remarks said, “Sometimes when you build these houses, there is also the challenge of whether the end user has the capacity to pay.”

He noted that government needed to inject more funds in the mortgage market to ensure that no Nigerian especially the low and none income earners are left behind.