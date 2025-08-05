FG reiterates commitment to strengthen trade, investment relations with U.S

The Federal Government has reiterated its commitment to strengthening trade and investment relations with the U.S. as part of its efforts to boost economic growth and development.

This is contained in a statement by the Director of Information and Public Relations in the Ministry of Finance, Mr. Mohammed Manga, in Abuja on Tuesday.

The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr Wale Edun, gave the assurance during a meeting with the U.S. Consul General to Nigeria.

The minister, represented by the Ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mrs. Lydia Jafiya, stated that the country values its partnership with them.

He stated that the country would explore new frontiers to enhance investment opportunities, promote innovation, and contribute to sustainable development in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

Edun reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment to creating an enabling environment for Foreign Direct Investors (FDIs) to unlock investment opportunities in the country.

The minister said that the improved cooperation between the two countries aligns with Tinubu’s economic reform agenda, which prioritises private sector participation, fiscal sustainability, and inclusive growth.

Earlier, the U.S. Consul General, Mr Richard Swart, commended the Federal Government for its ongoing reform initiatives and reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to supporting Nigeria’s economic development.

He said that the two countries have built a resilient and enduring partnership.

“We will continue to explore new opportunities for collaboration in trade, investment, and capacity building.

“Our goal is to support Nigeria in achieving broad-based economic growth and improving the lives of its citizens,” Swart said.

Swart acknowledged the importance of fostering transparent and investor-friendly policies, as well as creating an environment that enables U.S. businesses to thrive in Nigeria.

Vanguard News