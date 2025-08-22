FG reiterates commitment to Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone Project

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

The Federal Government has restated its strong commitment to the Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone project, describing it as a strategic investment hub for Nigeria’s oil and gas industrialization.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Rt Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo, gave the charge during a high-level strategic meeting held at his office in Abuja with Hon. Kelvin Otele, Technical Assistant to the Governor of Bayelsa State on General Duties; Hon. Gift Johnbull, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Community Engagement (South-South); and Mr. Desmond Enebeli.

The Minister highlighted that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has a clear vision for gas industrialization, stressing that Bayelsa State is a major hub in the sector.

He assured that the federal government is fully committed to providing Bayelsa State with the necessary support to thrive, adding that more will be done to fast-track the Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone project.

Speaking at the meeting, Hon. Kelvin Otele underscored the Bayelsa State Government’s determination to attract massive industrial investments, stating that the Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone provides a unique opportunity to drive job creation, economic diversification, and sustainable development.

“Bayelsa State is committed to ensuring that the Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone becomes a hub for industrialization in Nigeria and West Africa. With anchor projects such as the Brass Fertilizer and Petrochemical Company and the Atlantic Refinery already in place, we are calling on the Federal Government to fast-track the groundbreaking ceremony and provide the enabling infrastructure needed to unlock the zone’s full potential,” Hon. Otele stated.

He further called on more local and international investors to take advantage of the zone’s strategic location and incentives to establish their operations, noting that the project has the capacity to create thousands of direct and indirect jobs while transforming Bayelsa into a leading industrial hub.

The meeting also emphasized the need for stronger collaboration among the Federal Government, Bayelsa State Government, the Oil and Gas Free Zones Authority (OGFZA), private investors, and host communities to address outstanding challenges related to land allocation, regulatory approvals, and infrastructure development.

The Brass Oil and Gas Free Zone is envisioned to serve as a catalyst for gas-based industrialization, unlocking opportunities across petrochemicals, refining, power generation, and logistics, while positioning Bayelsa State as a leading hub for global energy investments.