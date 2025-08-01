FG prioritizes food production, collaborates with FAO

By Gabriel Ewepu

The Federal Government, Friday, maintained its commitment to food production and security for Nigerians as it reestablished collaboration with the Food and Agriculture Organization, FAO, to upscale production, availability and accessibility.

This was made known by the Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Engr. Joseph Utsev, when the newly appointed Country Representative of the FAO to Nigeria, Dr. Gadain Hussein, and his delegation paid him a courtesy visit at his office in Abuja.

Utsev assured that the Tinubu-led administration remains committed to enhancing food security through strategic partnerships with development agencies, aimed at encouraging increased investment in food production nationwide.

He also said the Ministry is ready to partner with the FAO through the Department of Irrigation and Drainage, to collaborate fully with FAO in advancing food production in Nigeria in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda and the mandate of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation.

The Minister also added that the FAO’s Hand-in-Hand Initiative and the proposed Investment Summit, scheduled to take place in Abuja, will serve as a veritable platform to unite investors and stakeholders in accelerating food security efforts nationwide.

Meanwhile, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Richard Pheelangwah, advised FAO to work closely with the Ministry to ensure the achievement of the Food Security Mandate of President Tinubu’s administration for the benefit of Nigerians.

Earlier, in his remarks, the Country Representative, FAO, to Nigeria, Dr Gadain Hussein, informed the Minister of the upcoming FAO Hand-in-Hand Initiative for the Sahel, themed ‘Investment in Irrigation and Water Resources’, scheduled for 16–18 September 2025 in Abuja.

Hussein also pointed out the crucial role the Ministry will play in the forum, noting that agriculture consumes nearly 90 percent of the available water resources.

He explained that the forum will provide opportunities for strategy development and collaboration in FAO’s intervention areas, including investments through grants, loans, and capacity building.

He (Hussein) also added that it will serve as a platform for knowledge sharing, networking, and the exchange of experiences.

While underscoring the importance of Public-Private Partnerships in crops, livestock, forestry, biodiversity, climate change, and food sustainability, he proposed the formation of a technical committee with the Ministry to develop a policy framework for strategic collaboration.

Present at the meeting were the Director of Irrigation and Drainage, Engr. Mrs. Esther Oyeronke Oluniyi, Deputy Director, Irrigation & Drainage Department and FAO Desk Officer in the Ministry, Engr. Hauwa Sadique Muhammed.

