FG never signed any agreement with ASUU — Education Minister, Alausa

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Federal Government has denied claims that it signed agreements with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), insisting that the documents being referenced were merely proposals.

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, made this clarification on Thursday while addressing journalists in Abuja.

According to him, both the 2009 and 2011 documents often cited by ASUU as binding agreements were never signed, but only proposals presented during negotiations.

He said the administration of President Bola Tinubu was, however, committed to resolving lingering issues with the university lecturers’ union.

“The documents ASUU has been referring to as agreements were just proposals that were never signed,” Alausa stated.

The minister also dismissed reports that he scheduled a meeting with ASUU and the Minister of Labour and Employment, describing them as inaccurate.